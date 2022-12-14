Dispute over undercover exposure of abortionists reaches climax

One of the multiple legal fights over the exposure by David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress of the American abortion industry's financial motives in the destruction of the unborn has been resolved.

Still unresolved are appeals of damages awarded to abortionists from the undercover reporters who caught abortionists on camera with such atrocities as a demand for more money for the body parts of the unborn because, "I want a Lamborghini."

A Planned Parenthood-linked judge essentially instructed a jury to rule against the reporters, resulting in million dollar awards to abortion corporations, awards that remain on appeal.

But officials with the Thomas More Society report they have reached a settlement of a lawsuit against Daleiden and the University of Washington over Daleiden's public records requests for documents relating to UW's national clearinghouse for the fetal tissues and organs of abortion infants.

"The federal district court allowed the settlement yesterday, clearing the way to end a six-year legal battle that included three appeals to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The lawsuit was originally brought by an anonymous group of abortion and aborted fetal tissue workers in August 2016, in response to Daleiden’s February 2016 request for documents about their taxpayer-funded programs at UW," the legal team said.

"In the settlement, Daleiden secured an agreement to obtain significant additional public documents relating to the UW’s purchase, processing, and sale of the organs and tissue from aborted human fetuses. Daleiden had sought to have job titles unredacted in the records, and the settlement agreement provided for those job titles. The Thomas More Society also secured a $30,000 payment for attorney’s fees from the UW, pursuant to a cross-claim against the UW for violations of the Washington Public Records Act," the legal team explained.

Peter Breen, a spokesman for the law firm, said, "There’s no ‘abortion exception’ to our nation’s public records laws, and the people have a right to know how their government is run."

He continued, "We are pleased at the successful resolution of this lawsuit by settlement. That settlement secured attorney’s fees from the UW and nearly everything that David Daleiden was seeking from the UW: thousands of pages of new documents on the buying and selling of aborted fetal tissue trafficking, including job titles and all non-personal information. These are public records of a taxpayer-funded program, and this settlement secures Mr. Daleiden’s rights to the documents he needs as a citizen journalist."

According to the settlement, UW will provide multiple documents and records that involve the deals between the university’s medical and research programs and Planned Parenthood or any other abortion provider during a specified time frame.

"The settlement also requires the release of communications and manuals dealing with policies or procedures, and any records dealing with the acquisition or use of human fetal tissue, human fetal organs, human fetal cell products, human fetal placenta and/or other human products of conception from induced abortions, along with subsequent research, financial records, contracts, grant applications, correspondence, and reports," the legal team said.

