Dow closes more than 350 points lower in broad selloff, Apple rots 3%

'Market is trying to keep its head above water after a disappointing start to the official Santa Claus rally'

Published December 28, 2022 at 4:33pm
(Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell on Wednesday as traders looked to the end of a losing year and braced themselves for 2023.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 365.85 points, or 1.1%, to 32,875.71. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% to 3,783.22, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.35% to 10,213.29.

Apple weighed heavily on the Dow as it broke a key level and fell to another 52-week low.

