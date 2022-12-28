Dow closes more than 350 points lower in broad selloff, Apple rots 3%

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell on Wednesday as traders looked to the end of a losing year and braced themselves for 2023.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 365.85 points, or 1.1%, to 32,875.71. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% to 3,783.22, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.35% to 10,213.29.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Apple weighed heavily on the Dow as it broke a key level and fell to another 52-week low.

TRENDING: Carmakers could be forced to cut prices – and profits – in 2023

Read the full story ›