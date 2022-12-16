A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
THEY DRIVE AMONG US
Driver cited for carpooling with inflatable Grinch

'Seusspicious-looking' green passenger

Published December 16, 2022
(WFAA) – The Grinch came early for an Arizona driver who tried to pass off an inflatable figure of the Dr. Seuss character as a passenger.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper last week noticed a car in a high-occupancy vehicle lane on Interstate 10 in Phoenix with a “Seusspicious-looking” green passenger. While the gag may have caused the officer's heart to grow, it did not stop the driver from getting cited for being in the HOV lane during a restricted time.

The agency, however, could not help but post a photo of the Grinch figure with the driver's face blurred on its Twitter account. Officials say they appreciate the “festive flair” but that the driver's action was still illegal.

