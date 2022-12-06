A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health U.S.IN MEMORIAM
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Drop Dead Gorgeous' star Kirstie Alley dead

'Leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 5, 2022 at 8:50pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Kirstie Alley (Video screenshot)

Kirstie Alley (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Kirstie Alley died following a "battle with cancer," according to her family. She was 71.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," her official Twitter account said.

TRENDING: Poll: Do voters even like Elon Musk's shakeup at Twitter?

She was "surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Horror: Woman gets sliced open to steal her unborn baby
'Drop Dead Gorgeous' star Kirstie Alley dead
ABC pulls 'Good Morning America' anchors off air after their sexual affair goes public
News network blasted over correspondent's mystery absence after scrubbed Paul Pelosi report
'Don't listen to this evil woman': American bishop flays Hillary Clinton
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×