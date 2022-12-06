(FOX NEWS) -- Kirstie Alley died following a "battle with cancer," according to her family. She was 71.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," her official Twitter account said.

She was "surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

