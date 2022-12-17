A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.HYPOCRISY OF THE LEFT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Eco-conscious' Google data center gobbled up nearly 300 million gallons of water amid drought

Tried to keep it secret

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 17, 2022 at 4:48pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE BLAZE) – Google says it seeks to "foster sustainability at scale" and to reduce the "environmental impact" of its operations. The tech giant also claims to provide "critical information ... in moments of crisis."

When the residents of The Dalles, Oregon, attempted to figure out precisely how much of their water was being used by the local Google data center amid a drought affecting over 540,000 residents in the state, the city sued on the company's behalf to keep the amount a secret.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

That lawsuit was dropped this week and with it the veil hiding the full extent of Google's water consumption. Google released its annual water metrics for 2021, revealing that it had consumed 274.5 million gallons of water last year. It withdrew 358.3 million gallons and only discharged 83.8 million gallons.

TRENDING: Joe's art of the swap

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Senator threatens to block Defense confirmations
Biden admin quietly raises price it's willing to pay to refill oil reserves
'Eco-conscious' Google data center gobbled up nearly 300 million gallons of water amid drought
Forced unionization meets match in Tennessee voters
Global gas crunch set to worsen as China reopens
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×