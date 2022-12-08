Economist warns under Biden's leadership, the 'recession sky is darkening'

An economist is warning that, under Joe Biden's economic leadership, the "recession sky is darkening."

That's according to Chris Rupkey, chief economist at Fwdbonds, who commented after reports that continuing unemployment claims at the end of November rose by 62,000 to 1.7 million.

That word from the Labor Department was accompanied by a notification that new applications for unemployment benefits surged by 4,000 to 230,000, what the Washington Examiner said was a "discouraging sign" for the nation's economy.

"Open the window of your cubicle at work if you can’t hear it because thousands of Americans have lost their employment, which rings the recession alarm bells loud and clear," Rupkey said. "You can’t have a recession without job losses, and this week’s unemployment claims show the recession sky is darkening."

TRENDING: You're fired! Superintendent caught in school-rape scandal

The report said the continuing unemployment claims were at their highest level since February, a likely result of the decision by the Federal Reserve to surge interest rates by huge numbers in recent months.

The Fed has been boosting interest rates to try to gain the upper hand in the nation's battle in inflation, which under Biden's agenda has reached historic highs of nearly 10%. Even in recent weeks after small declines, it still was in the 8% range, meaning families are having to spend thousands of dollars more this year than last for the same travel, groceries, utilities and such.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Examiner report explained, "For a long stretch toward the end of the summer, new jobless claims defied expectations and remained low — despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive and historic rate hikes. Since the start of October, though, they have been above 210,000. The Fed has been aggressively jacking up interest rates to tame inflation, but the trade-off is that rising interest rates slow demand and can result in a recession."

Are you braced for a recession? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 40% (2 Votes) 60% (3 Votes)

Four times already the central bank has raised interest by three-quarters of a percentage point. And Fed chief Jerome Powell says those increases will continue.

"The full effects of our rapid tightening so far are yet to be felt,” Powell said at the Brookings Institution. "Thus, it makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!