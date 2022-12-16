Editorial calls out Twitter for 'unreported' political contributions to Biden

A commentary in the Washington Examiner on Friday called out Twitter for "unreported in-kind political contributions" to Democrats by "helping amplify their message and suppress opposing messages."

The unsigned editorial pointed out that during the 2020 election, "The Biden presidential campaign's heavy use of Twitter to get unhelpful tweets removed is undeniable.

"With [Elon] Musk hinting that even political candidates were banned by Twitter's woke former staffers, the possibility of a campaign finance violation is not outlandish," it said.

The details about the one-sided agenda of social media is being revealed more and more now as Musk, the new owner of Twitter, is releasing details about the company's political agenda before he took over.

TRENDING: The woke have given us a choice: Shut up or die

Of course, it's already well-known that the Biden administration set up a back-channel through which it would complain to various "foundations" about social media messages it disliked.

Those foundations then would complain to social media companies to try and suppress those messages. Even the FBI interfered on Joe Biden's behalf in the election, telling social media companies to watch out for "disinformation" about Hunter Biden, even though that reporting by the New York Post on Hunter's scandals was accurate.

The result was social media suppressed that information, and a survey suggested that changed the outcome of the election from President Trump to Joe Biden.

The headline explained it was "Undeniable: How Twitter's woke staffers helped get Joe Biden Elected."

Did Twitter help elect Biden through suppression of free speech? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (95 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

The editorial notes Twitter and Facebook are private companies and as such, can regulate the speech on their platforms.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"But the situation changes when a social media platform acts on behalf of a government or presidential administration to censor disfavored speech. At that point, people's First Amendment rights are being violated. Government has no authority to suppress discussion online. It is indeed banned from doing so by the Bill of Rights. And it may not evade this fundamental principle through a third party any more than it may lawfully deputize a private security company to search your home without a warrant," the commentary said.

"The Bill of Rights bars the government from regulating free speech and especially political speech. With rare exceptions for defamation, incitement to criminal acts, obscenity, and fraud, the government has no right to silence people. This is a bedrock principle that went without question when America was thriving better than it is now — that is, until the recent rise of the totalitarian Left."

It continued, "Whether it is in the name of blocking disinformation or preserving health, safety, or even national security, the government's increasing censorship role is alarming and un-American. The intelligence community, using its own disinformation, got social media to treat news of Hunter Biden's laptop that would have been embarrassing to Biden's father, President Joe Biden, as a piece of Russian disinformation.

"As for Twitter, the pre-Musk company's internal communications reveal a thoroughly dishonest corporate culture and possibly perjury in congressional testimony by one of its employees. Twitter employees repeatedly admitted in writing that former President Donald Trump had not incited violence with his Jan. 6 tweets and did not deserve to be banned. Yet the company has repeatedly said the opposite in public. Its assurances that conservative voices were not being deliberately muted have been laid bare as lies."

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!