Elite private school's math class trains students to find 'systematic oppression'

An elite private school in New Hampshire is offering a math class that teaches students how to uncover factors that lead to “systematic oppression.”

Phillips Exeter Academy provides “Mathematics of Social Justice” which focuses on how public policy can lead to “discrimination, systematic bias and inequity,” according to the school website. Students in the math class will study “inequity in the justice system, healthcare inequity and wealth disparity” using concepts such as mathematical modeling and statistical inference.

“The school hasn’t just embraced critical race theory; like so many other elite private schools, it has embedded it into the math and science curriculum,” Erika Sanzi, director of outreach for Parents Defending Education, a group focused on parental rights in education, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The class will also study gerrymandering and voter suppression and how they contribute to “negative outcomes for identifiable groups in the United States,” the school website stated.

Phillips Exeter is one of the more prestigious private boarding schools in the country, boasting notable alumni including Mark Zuckerberg and requiring a yearly tuition of over $60,000. To be accepted into the school, students must be within the top 10% of their class and place within the 90th percentile on the Independent School Entrance Exam, according to Solomon Admissions Consulting.

The school also offers “Science Health and Race” which focuses on “race and racism in science and medicine” and students will “interrogate the foundations of race-based thinking,” the school website said. Through “creative hands-on laboratory experiments” students study the “distrust of physicians and incidents of medical experimentation on the black community.”

“The sad reality is that people will pay top dollar to have their kids learn about the ‘respective benefits and dangers of whiteness and blackness’ in a science class,” Sanzi told the DCNF.

Phillips Exeter Academy did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

