Elon Musk announces new 'pronouns' by poking fun at Dr. Fauci

(FOX NEWS) -- Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that his pronouns are "Prosecute/Fauci."

"My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," the new owner of Twitter wrote.

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

As he prepares to step down from five decades in public health, Fauci is facing further investigations by Republican leadership over the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)’s connection to the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic in funding over a decade of gain-of-function research.

