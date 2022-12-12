A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Elon Musk announces new 'pronouns' by poking fun at Dr. Fauci

'Prosecute/Fauci'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 11, 2022 at 9:07pm
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, addresses his remarks at a roundtable on donating plasma Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the American Red Cross-National Headquarters in Washington, D.C. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(FOX NEWS) -- Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that his pronouns are "Prosecute/Fauci."

"My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," the new owner of Twitter wrote.

As he prepares to step down from five decades in public health, Fauci is facing further investigations by Republican leadership over the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)’s connection to the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic in funding over a decade of gain-of-function research.

WND News Services
