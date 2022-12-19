A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Elon Musk launches poll on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO

'There is no successor'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 18, 2022 at 8:23pm
Elon Musk (Video screenshot)

(REUTERS) -- Twitter CEO Musk launched a poll on the social media platform on Sunday asking whether he should step down as head of the company, adding that he would abide by the poll results.

The poll is scheduled to close around 1120GMT on Monday although the billionaire did not give details on when he would step down if the poll results said he should.

Replying to a user on Twitter later, Musk said "There is no successor" in reference to a possible change in CEO.

Read the full story ›

