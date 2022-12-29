A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Elon Musk puts 'legacy media' on notice with ominous tweet

'We have only just begun'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2022 at 7:36pm
David Muir of ABC's 'World News Tonight' tapes a TV interview with Joe Biden on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the Cross Hall of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(FOX NEWS) -- Billionaire and Twitter CEO Elon Musk slammed "corporate journalism" and "legacy media" in separate tweets about the response to the Twitter Files and claims that his reputation is in trouble.

"Why is corporate journalism rushing to defend the state instead of the people?" Musk wrote Tuesday in response to a tweet about a Substack post headlined "In Response to the Twitter Files, Establishment Media Rushes to Defend the FBI," written by Leighton Woodhouse.

Musk has released several installments of the Twitter Files through independent journalists such as Bari Weiss and Matt Taibbi.

Read the full story ›

