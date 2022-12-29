Elon Musk puts 'legacy media' on notice with ominous tweet

(FOX NEWS) -- Billionaire and Twitter CEO Elon Musk slammed "corporate journalism" and "legacy media" in separate tweets about the response to the Twitter Files and claims that his reputation is in trouble.

"Why is corporate journalism rushing to defend the state instead of the people?" Musk wrote Tuesday in response to a tweet about a Substack post headlined "In Response to the Twitter Files, Establishment Media Rushes to Defend the FBI," written by Leighton Woodhouse.

"@elonmusk's reputation is in danger," says @axios Business Reporter @hopeking. "All of the macro conditions are against his favor. Market-share for $TSLA is down year-over-year. His reputation with Twitter is impacting his reputation when it comes to all of his companies." pic.twitter.com/iRBldsD78e — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) December 27, 2022

Musk has released several installments of the Twitter Files through independent journalists such as Bari Weiss and Matt Taibbi.

