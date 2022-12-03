Elon Musk release: 'Biden team' had direct line to Twitter to censor Hunter laptop story

As promised, Elon Musk released information about Twitter's suppression of the New York Post's blockbuster stories before the 2020 election presenting evidence from a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden that the Democratic Party's presidential candidate was covering up his family's sale of access to the White House to the likes of Chinese Communist Party companies, and Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs.

Musk began releasing the information Friday evening tweet by tweet through independent journalist Matt Taibbi.

So far, it shows the Biden White House had a direct line to Twitter to remove information it didn’t like.

Taibbi posted a screen shot of a message between Twitter employees showing that by 2020, requests from connected actors to delete tweets were routine.

One executive wrote to another: "More to review from the Biden team."

The reply came back, "Handled."

See the message via Taibbi's tweet:

8. By 2020, requests from connected actors to delete tweets were routine. One executive would write to another: “More to review from the Biden team.” The reply would come back: “Handled.” pic.twitter.com/mnv0YZI4af — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 2, 2022

Taibbi's ongoing thread begins here:

1. Thread: THE TWITTER FILES — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 2, 2022

Earlier this week, Musk's measures to protect free speech on Twitter, including the elimination of its COVID "misinformation policy," were met with a promise by the White House to keep "a close eye" on the social media platform.

The new Twitter owner made it clear he believes the stakes are high.

"This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead," he tweeted Monday.

At the White House on Monday, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House has been "been clear, that when it comes to social media platforms, it is their responsibility to make sure that when it comes to misinformation, when it comes to the hate that we're seeing, that they take action, that they continue to action."

"Again, we're all keeping a close eye on this, we're all monitoring what's currently occurring, and we see, we see it with our own eyes what you all are reporting, and just for ourselves, what's happening on Twitter."

On Monday night, some Twitter users noticed the platform had dropped its COVID-19 misinformation policy. A post on the "transparency page of Twitter's website said: "Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misinformation policy."

During the pandemic, many censored or suppressed tweets, labeled "misinformation," expressed viewpoints that are now acknowledged to be true or legitimate arguments, such as the ineffectiveness of masks, lockdowns and vaccines, and the theory that SARS-CoV-2 originated in a lab in Wuhan, China.

Earlier this month, Apple restricted the use of its file-sharing tool AirDrop in China, which has been used by protesters to communicate without the risk of government censorship, Bloomberg reported.

