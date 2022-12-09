Elon Musk to remove 1.5 billion Twitter accounts

(FOX BUSINESS) – Elon Musk will be removing 1.5 billions users from Twitter in the coming weeks as well as adding a new feature, he said in a series of overnight tweets.

Early Friday morning, Musk tweeted that he would delete 1.5 billion accounts to free up usernames for current users. He also said he would add a feature that would allow Twitter users to see the number of people that read or interact with their tweets.

"Tweets will show view count in a few weeks, just like videos do. Twitter is much more alive than people think," Musk said.

