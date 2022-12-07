Emails reveal Fauci 'covertly contributed' to COVID article he later quoted

Newly revealed emails confirm that Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden's outgoing COVID-19 adviser who publicly bragged that he was "the science," probably contributed to an article that purported to debunk the idea that the pandemic originated in a lab.

That was an article that Fauci later quoted from, in his argument to debunk the idea that the pandemic originated in a lab.

The details are in a report published by Just the News.

It confirmed, "The federal officials most responsible for shaping COVID-19 origin narratives may have covertly contributed to a March 2020 research paper concluding that 'SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct' and rejecting the plausibility of 'any type of laboratory-based scenario.'"

The emails show that Scripps Research Institute researcher Kristian Andersen, an author, thanked Fauci and Francis Collins for "advice and leadership as we have been working through the SARS-CoV-2 origins' paper."

Collins was chief of the National Institutes of Health and Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the time.

They each then cited the Nature Medicine paper in their arguments against the idea that the horror that killed millions around the world came from the U.S. taxpayer-funded Wuhan Institute of Virology.

That organization does work on viruses to make them more deadly.

Fauci, using the White House as a stage, said in April 2020 that that paper, by "a group of highly qualified evolutionary virologists" found the viral sequence mutation "consistent" with a purported "jump" from animals to humans.

And, Just the News confirmed, "Collins wrote a blog post saying the paper 'leaves little room to refute a natural origin for COVID-19.'" He denounced "claims" that COVID was "engineered in a lab and deliberately released to make people sick."

Just the News explained, "The emails suggest Fauci and Collins violated NIH policy by 'ghostwriting' parts of the paper, former Senate Finance Committee investigator Paul Thacker wrote in his newsletter Tuesday."

The emails appeared as part of a Freedom of Information Act case brought by investigative journalist Jimmy Tobias, whose writings have been for left-wing publications such as the Guardian and the Nation.

He posted hundreds of pages of documents, and the messages reveal Collins and Fauci got a "first draft" of the paper in February from Jeremy Farrar, of the Wellcome Trust.

Then a second draft was sent, "including responses to apparent questions Fauci and Collins had raised," the report said.

The paper abandoned Andersen's earlier opinion that a number of experts found "the genome inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory."

"Andersen's NIH funding skyrocketed after he fell in line with Fauci's view of COVID's natural origin, according to whistleblower Andrew Huff, formerly of the federal grant conduit EcoHealth Alliance," the report said.

The government bureaucracies didn't respond to Just the News inquiries about the "advice and leadership" Fauci and Collins gave the authors of the paper.

If they were "ghost-writing" portions, it would have violated NIH rules.

