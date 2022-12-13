Emily Blunt: Tom Cruise's vulgar advice helped her through tears on 'Edge of Tomorrow'

(FOX NEWS) -- Tom Cruise played more than an action hero while on set with Emily Blunt for their 2014 sci-fi action film "Edge of Tomorrow."

Blunt, 39, recalled some of her personal difficulties working with Cruise on the movie while chatting on the "Smartless" podcast with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.

Known for more roles in the rom-com genre, Blunt was branching out into a different realm of filmmaking with the sci-fi flick about an alien invasion and time-hopping.

