Equity summit: 'Objectivity,' 'individualism' rooted in 'white supremacy'

The state of Washington is setting new standards for racism and wokeness with an "equity summit" by an education agency appointed by Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee that insists all other state agencies must pursue "indigenous relational pedagogy."

That's because, a report from Fox News explains, that historic "objectivity" and "individualism" is based on that evil "white supremacy culture."

Inslee's event was the "2022 Governor's Equity Summit" held recently, where a spokesman for the state's Professional Educator Standards Board delivered a PowerPoint training called "Internal Transformation: How an Education Agency is Transforming Itself in the Name of Justice."

The 12 members on the board, all appointed by Inslee, apparently are pursuing what they have decided to call "educational justice."

Fox reported they started out with a demand to acknowledge "the original inhabitants of the spaces we occupy." It claimed everyone must "acknowledge the land that you are on as the traditional homeland of the Indigenous Peoples."

What followed were times of promoting "needed" "cultural shifts" that would consider what individuals can do to promote the state's ideology of moving away from "white supremacy culture."

PESB's presentation claimed "perfectionism," "worship of the written word," "individualism" and "objectively," among many others, are all "racist."

Instead, state goals should include "ethical usefulness," "orality," "noninterference," "humility" and "perception."

It presented the concept that perfectionism is when "making a mistake is confused with being a mistake, doing wrong with being wrong," and offered as a solution to "develop a learning organization, where it is expected that everyone will make mistakes and those mistakes offer opportunities for learning."

The instructions provided that "worship of the written word" improperly discriminates against some people, as those with "strong" writing skills are "highly valued" even if that's not the goal.

And it said state agencies should make people accountable as a group, not as individuals, for projects that are assigned.

It also charged that there is no such thing "as being objective or ‘neutral.’" And it said "emotions are inherently destructive, irrational, and should not play a role in decision-making or group process."

It instructed: "Realize that everybody has a world view and that everybody's worldview affects the way they understand things; realize this means you too; push yourself to sit with discomfort when people are expressing themselves in ways which are not familiar to you; assume that everybody as a valid point and our job is to understand what that point is; recognize that we can know things emotionally and intuitively in ways that we may not be able to explain 'rationally;' understand that often 'rational' thinking is actually an emotional response couched in logic."

Inslee spoke at the summit, instructing employees that they have "to break the chains of ... history" to change habit and thinking.

A spokesperson for the governor said the governor worked with the legislature to assemble a state office of "Equity" that leads state agencies in "pro-equity, anti-racist" efforts.

