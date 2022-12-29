Europeans resort to desperate measures to find heat amid energy crisis

By John Hugh DeMastri
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
European countries are looking to recycle the heat generated by data centers to warm homes, the latest in a series of measures to find heat amid an ongoing energy crisis, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
TRENDING: Trump impeachment boss: Destroy current method to elect presidents
The years-long European debate about how to best recover heat from data centers, as opposed to simply letting it vent, is finally begin to bear fruit, as spiking energy prices driven by the fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine make the foray into heat recovery a more financially solid endeavor for tech companies, according to the WSJ. Government tax breaks, such as those offered in France and Denmark, and pressure from both the European Union (E.U.) and members of the general public to increase energy efficiency of power-hungry data centers, have also incentivized Big Tech firms and contracted operators to reconsider their heating strategies.
As Russia continues to cut natural gas deliveries to the E.U., Germans have also purchased candles and space-heaters at record levels to keep energy costs down at the behest of the government. Coal usage has increased worldwide in response to the soaring price of natural gas, with Germany, Austria and the Netherlands restarting or reducing restrictions on the use of coal-fired power plants.
Advertisement - story continues below
Amazon, Apple and Microsoft have all announced plans to or begun integrating their data centers in Ireland, Denmark and Finland to local heating systems, the WSJ reported. Facebook-parent Meta has had its data center in Odense, Denmark, integrated into the local heating network since 2020, and intends to increase recovery efforts to generate enough heat by the end of 2023 to keep 11,000 homes warm.
Google, who has major data centers across the continent, is currently investigating the ways its sites could be integrated into heating networks, the WSJ reported. Data center-operators, such as Equinix, are also set to expand or introduce new heat recycling measures.
The controversial practice of logging and burning wood – which the E.U. considers to be its largest renewable resource — has also intensified this year, despite significant backlash from scientists and activists who dispute its categorization as a renewable energy source.
Still, there are technical and financial challenges for tech companies trying to enter the heating market, according to the WSJ. The hot air typically vented by data centers needs to be pumped together to be heated to useful temperatures, for example, and energy companies typically look for 10-year contracts, far beyond the typical financial planning of some data center managers.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.
To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.
Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.
All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!