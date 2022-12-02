'Every city' in Brazil filled with protesters claiming election fraud

For the 32nd consecutive day, millions of Brazilians are on the streets of cities throughout the nation in perhaps the largest pro-democracy protests in history, contending left-wing presidential challenger Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's declared victory over conservative populist President Jair Bolsonaro was fraudulent.

Brazil's Superior Electoral Court announced Tuesday the certification ceremony of da Silva, a member of the Workers Party, will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 12. The inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 1.

On Wednesday, however, Bolsonaro filed a petition with Brazil election authorities formally contesting the results, alleging some voting machines malfunctioned and that any votes cast through them should be annulled.

A former vice president of the Regional Electoral Court, Sebastião Coelho, in a speech Nov. 20 called for the arrest of Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexandre de Moraes for pressing forward with certifying the election.

TRENDING: 5 of Biden's Secret Service vehicles burst into flames after he left vacation

"More than 80% of judges in Brazil, at first and second instances, do not agree with what the Federal Supreme Court is doing," Coelho said.

Establishment media largely have ignored the massive protests, said investigative reporter Matthew Tyrmand.

"This is the largest democratic protest in possibly human history, and the global media is crickets on this," he said in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

What's clear, he said, is that the Brazilian people "don't want to be led by a convicted criminal."

Is Brazil experiencing election fraud? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (661 Votes) 0% (3 Votes)

Long before Bolsinaro became president, Da Silva was convicted in three separate courts of 12 charges in a unanimous vote of 19 judges, he noted.

Da Silva's judicial appointees in the Supreme Court, Tyrmand said, annulled and vacated da Silva's multiple sentences and freed him so he could run in the presidential election. That's despite a Brazilian law that prohibits a convicted felon from running for office.

The judges, he said, put da Silva "on the chessboard so they could attempt to control the outcome" of the election.

"And now the people, en masse, are crying foul," said Tyrmand.

Even people in the districts where the socialist da Silva supposedly has strongholds, such as the Amazon, the people there are marching.

"Every city in the country is filled with protesters," Tyrman said. "And now the question is what is to be done when you have a judiciary that is not comprised of judges in the classical sense – impartial, nonpartisan judges – but political appointees and partisans who are working to skew an election outcome?"

Tyrman noted the military has a special role in the Brazilian constitution giving it authority to adjudicate separation of powers disputes.

"It looks like this will be coming to a head," he said.

See a clip of Tyrmand's interview with Tucker Carlson:

Thank you @TuckerCarlson for being the one major media show host who sees the import of what is going on in🇧🇷. These are the largest-scale protests in a democratic nation in human history. And the ramifications of this outcome are existentially important for Western Hemisphere. pic.twitter.com/D2MoaE3vKj — Matthew Tyrmand (@MatthewTyrmand) November 29, 2022

Protesters recognize Tucker Carlson's coverage:

The only global reach media outlet that has covered protests in 🇧🇷: @TuckerCarlson at @FoxNews. And it is recognized by the patriots of 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/CjTgfnLELy — Matthew Tyrmand (@MatthewTyrmand) December 1, 2022

Steve Hanke, professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University and a senior fellow at the Independent Institute, posted video of protesters surrounding army barracks in an apparent appeal for military intervention.

See the video:

In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, protests over the outcome of the recent presidential election results continue. Now, protesters have surround Army Barracks. Take a look:pic.twitter.com/u7ttQqfYYo — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) November 26, 2022

Katie Daviscourt, a reporter for Rebel News, tweeted that the "biggest question about the protests in Brazil is where are President-elect Lula’s supporters?"

"Leftists are known for counter protesting, but there hasn’t been one video supporting Lula," she wrote.

Millions, meanwhile, remain in the streets in support of Bolsonaro:

The biggest question about the protests in Brazil is where are President-elect Lula’s supporters? Leftists are known for counter protesting but there hasn’t been one video supporting Lula. However, millions remain in the streets in support of Bolsonaro. pic.twitter.com/44Ac8BKARY — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) November 29, 2022

Hanke also posted a video showing ballots with Bolsonaro's name in the trash:

Protests over the outcome of Brazil's recent presidential election continue unabated. Protesters are ENRAGED. What has them exercised? Ballots with defeated Jair Bolsonaro's name on them were found in the trash. Take a look:pic.twitter.com/pFsl3S2t2o — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) November 24, 2022

One of the nation's largest protests:

Hey Melbourne cookers, this is how you protest.

This is called a crowd and they manage to hold a tune.

🇧🇷 Brazil Protests Against the Electionpic.twitter.com/N1E9qgalqP — AusPolMate Researched threads, tweets & videos (@AusPolMate) November 20, 2022

Another video questioning the strength of da Silva's support:

🇧🇷Brazil - HOLD THE LINE

Protests continue over Election Fraud Lula's supporters EXIST ONLY VIRTUALLY

It is a mystery why Brazilians have never seen Lula's supposed 50 millions of supporters, who appear only inside voting machines but never on the streets. Are they even real? pic.twitter.com/tI0cqmYmGy — Sergeant News Network  (@Sgtnewsnetwork) November 27, 2022

Protesters in Rio de Janeiro:

11.30.22 Brazil .. for the thirty-first consecutive day, the Brazilian people are on the streets asking the Armed Forces for help. Protesters demand the ineligibility of candidate Lula, justice in elections and respect for the constitution. Rio de Janeiro RJ Brazil pic.twitter.com/Swz2SroOku — Fernanda MacMillan (@floresdepapel6) November 30, 2022

Protesters in São Paulo:

Brazil Fraud Elections,São Paulo City today Protests in the streets in favor of Bolsonaro 🇧🇷👊 pic.twitter.com/LxZnb4Pooq — James.bond237 (@JBond237) November 28, 2022

See Matthew Tyrmand's interview Wednesday with "War Room":

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!