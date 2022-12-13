Ex-CNN producer enters plea for astonishing child-sex crime

(FOX NEWS) -- John Griffin, a former senior producer for CNN who was accused of child sex crimes, pleaded guilty in federal court after being charged a year ago, according to the Associated Press.

The federal government dropped two of the three charges against Griffin as part of the agreement. According to the AP, he "must pay full restitution to the victims, an amount which will be determined by the court" and "has agreed to forfeit a Tesla vehicle, and electronic items and to donate half of the proceeds from the sale of his Vermont home and the upcoming sale of a Mercedes vehicle into the court registry."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Griffin, 45, faces a minium of 10 years to life in prison and a fine up to $250,000. His sentencing is scheduled for March 2023.

TRENDING: Have we forgotten Pearl Harbor sacrifices?

Read the full story ›