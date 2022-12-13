A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ex-CNN producer enters plea for astonishing child-sex crime

Indictment indicates he had 'sexually trained girls as young as 7 years old'

Published December 12, 2022 at 8:44pm
John Griffin's mugshot (Courtesy Vermont State Police)

(FOX NEWS) -- John Griffin, a former senior producer for CNN who was accused of child sex crimes, pleaded guilty in federal court after being charged a year ago, according to the Associated Press.

The federal government dropped two of the three charges against Griffin as part of the agreement. According to the AP, he "must pay full restitution to the victims, an amount which will be determined by the court" and "has agreed to forfeit a Tesla vehicle, and electronic items and to donate half of the proceeds from the sale of his Vermont home and the upcoming sale of a Mercedes vehicle into the court registry."

Griffin, 45, faces a minium of 10 years to life in prison and a fine up to $250,000. His sentencing is scheduled for March 2023.

Read the full story ›

