'Excruciatingly high': Inflation remains 'red hot' in November

Inflation, which under Joe Biden's policies has slammed Americans with a massive collapse in their buying power, remained "red hot" in November, at 7.1%.

But the so-called core prices did ease slightly, while remaining significantly higher than the target race of 2%.

The Daily Caller News Foundation described the inflation in November still as "red hot," based on the Consumer Price Index figures released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The CPI rose 0.1% for the month, putting the annual figure at 7.1%.

TRENDING: Elections are rigged and scripted – just like pro wrestling

"The CPI was expected to show a 0.3% increase on a monthly basis in November, climbing 7.3% annually, according to a survey of Dow Jones economists, CNBC reported. So-called core prices, which discounts the volatile food and energy sectors, continued to fall from September’s 40-year high of 6.6%, to 6.0%, but remained well above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%, according to the BLS," the report explained.

It was just a month ago when the Producer Price Index estimated inflation of wholesale prices to be 7.4% annually.

During that month, food prices rose 0.5%, and the cost of food at home, which chiefly is groceries, surged 12% on an annual basis.

"The cost of energy energy fell 1.6% on a monthly basis, following a 1.8% climb in October, and grew 13.1% on an annualized basis, with the year-over-year cost of electricity and natural gas growing 13.7% and 15.5% respectively," the report said.

Do Democrats actually WANT Americans to be in severe financial trouble? severe financial trouble? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Washington Examiner said the new number was a sign "that the price pressures that have wracked the economy over the past year are easing."

But it pointed out that inflation "is still excruciatingly high," although it was down from the "whopping 9.1% in June.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"It’s important to remember that prices are still rising. Inflation remains too high and the Fed remains nervous. Even as prices moderate, they're still much higher than pre-COVID levels,” Victor Claar, of Florida Gulf Coast University, told the Examiner. "While consumer prices are moderating, the Fed can't relax because of persistent tightness in the labor market."

The Federal Reserve, in fact, has been raising interest rates by whopping amounts, .75% monthly, in recent months, bringing additional misery to consumers who are caught with the higher interest payments on any borrowed funds.

The report noted that energy prices also have exploded 13% in just the past year, and people "especially in cold New England, are facing the prospect of major bills heating their homes this winter."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!