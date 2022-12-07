'I failed you': Top pastor returns to pulpit after suspension for 'unwise' action

(FAITHWIRE) -- Three months after he announced he had “fallen short of the glory of God,” The Village Church’s Matt Chandler returned to the pulpit Sunday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“I’m sorry; I failed you,” the 48-year-old pastor told his congregation, who greeted his return with an uproarious standing ovation. “The Lord met us, and He carried us through, and I don’t want to lose sight of that.”

TRENDING: Bubba's boney finger is back

As CBN News reported at the time, Chandler stepped away from the pulpit in late August following the revelation he had engaged in inappropriate communication with a woman on Instagram.

Read the full story ›