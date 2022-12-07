A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'I failed you': Top pastor returns to pulpit after suspension for 'unwise' action

'He did not model a behavior that we expect from him'

Published December 6, 2022 at 10:19pm
Published December 6, 2022 at 10:19pm
(FAITHWIRE) -- Three months after he announced he had “fallen short of the glory of God,” The Village Church’s Matt Chandler returned to the pulpit Sunday.

“I’m sorry; I failed you,” the 48-year-old pastor told his congregation, who greeted his return with an uproarious standing ovation. “The Lord met us, and He carried us through, and I don’t want to lose sight of that.”

As CBN News reported at the time, Chandler stepped away from the pulpit in late August following the revelation he had engaged in inappropriate communication with a woman on Instagram.

'I failed you': Top pastor returns to pulpit after suspension for 'unwise' action
