Family of ex-Marine Biden left behind in Russia is 'devastated'

By Micaela Burrow

Daily Caller News Foundation

The family of the ex-Marine jailed in Russia since 2021 is “devastated” after he was excluded from a high-level prisoner swap Wednesday morning that saw jailed basketball star Brittney Griner freed, according to a statement.

Russian authorities detained Paul Whelan, an ex-marine working as a security contractor, in 2018 on what the U.S. said were fabricated espionage charges and sentenced him in 2020 to 16 years in prison. While the Biden administration initially attempted to secure the release of both Whelan and Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, known as the “merchant of death,” Whelan was not included in Wednesday’s diplomatic exchange.

TRENDING: You're fired! Superintendent caught in school-rape scandal

“Our family is still devastated,” Whelan’s brother, David, said in an emailed statement to CBS News. “I can’t even fathom how Paul will feel when he learns … his hopes had soared with the knowledge that the U.S. government was taking concrete steps for once toward his release.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It is likely the U.S. government has little in the way of offerings that would persuade Russia to give up Paul, David Whelan said.

However, the Biden administration chose rightly in bringing Griner home without Paul Whelan, David said in the statement. It made “the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn’t going to happen.”

Is Paul Whelan being ignored by the Biden administration? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (10 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“We never forgot about Brittney, and we’ve not forgotten about Paul Whelan, who has been unjustly detained in Russia for years,” President Joe Biden said in remarks upon Griner’s release. “This was not a choice about which American to bring home.”

U.S. officials alerted the Whelan family that the latest round of diplomacy had failed to free the prisoner, David Whelan said in the statement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had urged Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to release Whelan and former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was sentenced to a nine-year imprisonment last year for assaulting Russian police officers, in May. However, only Reed returned to America after an April 2022 prisoner swap for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a cocaine smuggler then in the midst of a 20-year sentence in U.S. custody.

After months of wrongful detention in Russia, Brittney Griner is on her way home to her wife Cherelle and her other loved ones. We will not cease in our efforts until Paul Whelan is back with his family, too. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 8, 2022

“It is clear the U.S. government needs to be more assertive,” said David Whelan. “How can you continue to survive, day after day, when your government has failed twice to free you from a foreign prison?”

Moscow accused Paul Whelan of being in possession of a thumb drive carrying classified information, Reuters reported. Whelan claimed subversive operators set him up with the flash drive, which he believed contained holiday pictures from a Russian acquaintance.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed the conviction as “appalling” and in violation of due process, as the trial was conducted in secret and without proper witness testimony.

“It’s pretty simple. There was no crime. There was no evidence. The secret trial was a sham,” Whelan told CNN in 2021. “This was done purely for political motive.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!