FBI got Top Secret clearances for Twitter execs to quash Biden story

The FBI worked with the intelligence community to pressure Twitter and other social media and news media to censor the New York Post's revelations of Joe Biden's knowledge of his family's influence-peddling operation while lacking any evidence of a purported Russian "disinformation" operation.

Factual information about the foreign business dealings was discredited by the FBI and the IC both after and before the Post's blockbuster Oct. 14, 2020, story, according to the seventh Twitter Files release, reported by journalist Michael Shellenberger on Monday.

Significantly, in July 2020, the FBI's Elvis Chan – assistant special agent in charge at the office in San Francisco, where Twitter is headquartered – arranged for temporary Top Secret security clearances for Twitter executives to enable the FBI to share information about "threats" to the upcoming elections.

Further, the latest release of internal communications revealed, the FBI paid Twitter at least $3.4 million for its work.

TRENDING: This generation's Algore

Shellenberger recalled that Twitter Files No. 6, released Friday, showed the FBI had a system in place in which it had "constant and pervasive" contact with Twitter executives, acting as if it were a "subsidiary" of the social-media giant.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The seventh release recounts the FBI's involvement with the laptop, beginning in December 2019, when Delaware computer store owner John Paul Mac Isaac contacted the bureau after discovering evidence of criminal activity on Hunter Biden's abandoned machine. The FBI took the computer and launched an investigation. But by August, Mac Issac had not heard back from the FBI, and he emailed Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer at the time, who was under FBI surveillance. In early October, Giuliani gave the contents of the hard drive to the Post.

During all of 2020, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies repeatedly primed Twitter to dismiss reports of the laptop as a Russian "hack and leak" operation, as Yoel Roth, head of trust and safety for Twitter at the time, stated in a sworn declaration in December 2020.

Is the FBI now merely a political weapon for leftists? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (96 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

The FBI did the same to Facebook, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Yet, as Chan has admitted, the FBI warnings of a Russian hack-and-leak operation were not based on any new intelligence.

1. TWITTER FILES: PART 7 The FBI & the Hunter Biden Laptop How the FBI & intelligence community discredited factual information about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings both after and *before* The New York Post revealed the contents of his laptop on October 14, 2020 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 19, 2022

In fact, Twitter insisted publicly that there was no evidence to support claims by journalists of foreign influence on its platform.

It was after repeated pushback by Twitter regarding claims of foreign interference that Chan arranged for temporary Top Secret security clearances for Twitter executives so the bureau could share information about threats to the upcoming elections.

On Aug. 11, 2020, as Shellenberger reported, Chan "shared information with Roth related to the Russian hacking organization, APT28, through the FBI's secure, one-way communications channel, Teleporter."

When the Post published the laptop revelations Oct. 14, 2020, Roth said in an internal communication that the story "isn't clearly violative of our Hacked Materials Policy, nor is it clearly in violation of anything else," but he said "this feels a lot like a somewhat subtle leak operation."

Jim Baker – the former FBI attorney who was then Twitter's senior general counsel – replied to Roth, insisting the Hunter Biden materials were either faked, hacked or both, and violated Twitter policy.

However, Shellenberger observed it's inconceivable that Baker believed the messages on the laptop were either fake or hacked. The FBI had had possession of the laptop for 11 months, as documented by a subpoena.

It likely would have taken a few hours for the bureau to confirm that the laptop had belonged to Hunter Biden, wrote Shellenberger, arguing it took only a few days for journalist Peter Schweizer to do it.

45. In the end, the FBI's influence campaign aimed at executives at news media, Twitter, & other social media companies worked: they censored & discredited the Hunter Biden laptop story. By Dec. 2020, Baker and his colleagues even sent a note of thanks to the FBI for its work. pic.twitter.com/ZEASt2aXXm — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 19, 2022

Shellenberger cited a message from Baker reporting the FBI's payments for the use of Twitter staff time.

"I am happy to report we have collected $3,415,323 since October 2019!" he wrote in early 2021.

The pressure from the FBI on social media platforms continues, Shellenberger said.

In August 2022, he noted, Twitter executives prepared for a meeting with the FBI, whose objective was "to convince us to produce on more FBI EDRs," meaning emergency disclosure requests.

EDRs amount to a warrantless search.

At the White House on Monday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked by Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich about the new revelations.

"The latest Twitter Files show that the intelligence community was actively involved in discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop story," Heinrich began. "Does it bother the president and those at the White House that a government agency like the FBI was involved in suppressing a legitimate news story?"

"Again, "I'm just gonna refer you to the FBI," Jean-Pierre replied. "I'm not going to comment from here about that."

"The latest Twitter Files show the intelligence community was actively involved in discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop story. Does it bother the president...that a government agency like the FBI was involved?" Karine Jean-Pierre: "I'm just gonna refer you to the FBI." pic.twitter.com/zHupXTPvWP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 19, 2022

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!