FDA study links COVID-19 vaccine to blood clotting

A new study by the Food and Drug Administration confirms the concerns of many physicians worldwide of a link between blood clots and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The researchers examined data covering 17.4 million elderly Americans who had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. They found that the incidents of pulmonary embolism, or blood clotting in the lungs, met the initial safety signal, meaning further investigation is warranted, the Epoch Times reported.

After a more thorough evaluation, the statistical signal continued to meet the criteria. Researchers said three other outcomes initially raised red flags but did not meet the statistical threshold: a lack of oxygen to the heart, a blood platelet disorder called immune thrombocytopenia, and another type of clotting called intravascular coagulation.

The FDA, however, said it will not act on the results because they don't prove the vaccines cause any of the four outcomes. The agency said the findings, published by the journal Vaccine, "are still under investigation and require more robust study."

TRENDING: Climate activists: Hypocritical and hilarious

Without citing any evidence, the authors said the FDA "strongly believes the potential benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the potential risks of COVID-19 infection."

The researchers found the safety signals were detected only after Pfizer vaccination. No concerns arose in their analysis of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The safety monitoring website run by the FDA and the CDC, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), has 1,886 reports of pulmonary embolism after receipt of Pfizer's COVID vaccine as of Dec. 9.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, Biden health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and other federal health officials, however, have downplayed the VAERS reports while refusing to answer how many people they believe have been injured or have died from the vaccines. The swine flu shot was discontinued after it was associated with three dozen deaths. VAERS has reports of more than 30,000 deaths linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Will the government ever stop pushing COVID vaccines and boosters despite their severe dangers? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 4% (15 Votes) 96% (342 Votes)

Dr. Peter McCullough, a prominent cardiologist and epidemiologist, commented on the new FDA study to the Epoch Times.

He said it "corroborates the concerns of doctors that the large uptick in blood clots, progression of atherosclerotic heart disease, and blood disorders is independently associated with COVID-19 vaccination."

McCullough has called for suspension of the COVID-19 vaccines, and he believes they are the best explanation for the "sudden and unexpected" deaths and cardiac events in otherwise healthy people.

Other prominent cardiologists have joined him, including the U.K.'s Dr. Aseem Malhotra and Dr. Ross Walker of Australia.

Last week, a member of the British Parliament alleged a senior member of the British Heart Foundation covered up a report showing the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine increases inflammation of the heart arteries.

The lawmaker, Conservative Party MP Andrew Bridgen, claimed the cover-up was motivated by financial links with "Big Pharma." He pointed out that the swine flu vaccine was withdrawn in 1976 for causing Guillan Barre syndrome in 1 in 100,000 adults. In 1999, Bridgen recalled, the rotavirus vaccine was withdrawn for causing a form of bowel obstruction in 1 in 10,000 children.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!