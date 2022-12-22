Federal judge rules against HHS program allowing teens confidential birth control

(THE HILL) – A federal judge in Texas set aside a rule allowing teenagers to access birth control from providers participating in a federal family planning program without their parents’ permission.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk on Tuesday likely means that teenagers who receive care through the Title X family planning program will no longer be allowed to do so confidentially.

Kacsmaryk ruled that the Title X program, which provides free and confidential contraception, cancer screenings and other services to millions of low-income individuals, violates the constitutional right of parents to direct the upbringing of their children.

