A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health PoliticsTO YOUR HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Federal judge rules against HHS program allowing teens confidential birth control

Violates constitutional right of parents to direct upbringing of their children

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 22, 2022 at 4:14pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE HILL) – A federal judge in Texas set aside a rule allowing teenagers to access birth control from providers participating in a federal family planning program without their parents’ permission.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk on Tuesday likely means that teenagers who receive care through the Title X family planning program will no longer be allowed to do so confidentially.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Kacsmaryk ruled that the Title X program, which provides free and confidential contraception, cancer screenings and other services to millions of low-income individuals, violates the constitutional right of parents to direct the upbringing of their children.

TRENDING: State climate curriculum says 'emotions' should outweigh 'rational thinking'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Tucker hammers Congress for 'fawning' over Zelenskyy while 'American border collapses completely'
Federal judge rules against HHS program allowing teens confidential birth control
'Stunning act of betrayal': Here are the 18 Senate Republicans who voted for McConnell-Schumer bill
Florida's citrus crop in danger as arctic front 'screams' across Deep South
Americans anticipate economic and environmental trouble in 2023
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×