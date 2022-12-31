A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
The Federalist lists 10 times Biden's brain failed during 2022

1 time, he appeared to fall asleep while answering a question

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published December 31, 2022 at 5:57pm
Joe Biden (Video screenshot)

The Federalist, at year-end, has compiled of list of 10 times that Joe Biden committed "blunders" showing evidence of his "cognitive decline."

Including one time when he appeared to fall asleep while answering a question.

The report explained: "It’s no secret President Joe Biden is no longer in his prime physical and cognitive state. The 80-year-old isn’t just a serial liar. He’s a chronic gaffe machine who puts the country at risk pretty much every time he opens his mouth. The president is so bad at giving speeches that Generation Z made some of his most notable verbal stumbles into a TikTok trend."

The report, too, that they aren't just minor faux pas, but "signs of a bigger problem."

Starting out, he didn't know what year it was:

Is Biden's mental acuity in decline?

Then, The Federalist said, he "cusses out Fox journalists on hot mic." That happened when he was caught calling Fox News' Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a b----" during an exchange when Biden also claimed inflation was "a great asset."

Then Biden came close to triggering an international conflict when he said Vladimir Putin could not "remain in power."

Biden, known for his reliance on teleprompters to tell him what to say, also read an "instruction" from the script, saying "Repeat the line."

And, he claimed he and "other people I grew up with" have "cancer."

Mixing his words, he called America's troops "selfish," instead of what would have been more appropriate, "selfless."

Then, according to The Federalist, he insisted he was visiting Israel to "keep alive the truth and honor of the Holocaust."

Later he changed his words, and said "horror of the Holocaust."

The Federalist said, "Perhaps the worst of Biden’s 2022 blunders was when he tried to call upon Rep. Jackie Walorski weeks after she died in a car accident in her home state of Indiana."

"Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? She must not be here," Biden said.

He later delivered a "word salad" from the podium:

And, the report said, "Even when he’s not speaking, Biden shows severe signs of mental impairment. Shortly after his speech during the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference in New York, Biden appeared to get lost on the stage before eventually finding his way down. "

.
