The Federalist lists 10 times Biden's brain failed during 2022

The Federalist, at year-end, has compiled of list of 10 times that Joe Biden committed "blunders" showing evidence of his "cognitive decline."

Including one time when he appeared to fall asleep while answering a question.

Joe Biden seems to legit fall asleep during this interview. He just keeps getting worse: pic.twitter.com/4quPIC9fbJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 22, 2022

The report explained: "It’s no secret President Joe Biden is no longer in his prime physical and cognitive state. The 80-year-old isn’t just a serial liar. He’s a chronic gaffe machine who puts the country at risk pretty much every time he opens his mouth. The president is so bad at giving speeches that Generation Z made some of his most notable verbal stumbles into a TikTok trend."

The report, too, that they aren't just minor faux pas, but "signs of a bigger problem."

Starting out, he didn't know what year it was:

Joe Biden — January 4, 2022: "There's a lot of reason to be hopeful in 2020..." pic.twitter.com/Ipc3m1tz0g — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 4, 2022

Then, The Federalist said, he "cusses out Fox journalists on hot mic." That happened when he was caught calling Fox News' Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a b----" during an exchange when Biden also claimed inflation was "a great asset."

Then Biden came close to triggering an international conflict when he said Vladimir Putin could not "remain in power."

BIDEN ON PUTIN: "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power." pic.twitter.com/RJ3vCwRRq7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 26, 2022

Biden, known for his reliance on teleprompters to tell him what to say, also read an "instruction" from the script, saying "Repeat the line."

Joe Biden accidentally reads the part on the teleprompter that says "repeat the line" when they wanted him to say the line again lmfao pic.twitter.com/pS3GdXPe5N — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2022

And, he claimed he and "other people I grew up with" have "cancer."

Biden says that his mother using windshield wipers to "get literally the oil slick off the window" is "why I and so damn many other people have cancer." pic.twitter.com/YIoBlZadRJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2022

Mixing his words, he called America's troops "selfish," instead of what would have been more appropriate, "selfless."

Then, according to The Federalist, he insisted he was visiting Israel to "keep alive the truth and honor of the Holocaust."

Later he changed his words, and said "horror of the Holocaust."

The Federalist said, "Perhaps the worst of Biden’s 2022 blunders was when he tried to call upon Rep. Jackie Walorski weeks after she died in a car accident in her home state of Indiana."

"Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? She must not be here," Biden said.

President Biden seems to forget that Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) died in a car crash in August, seeking her out in the audience: "Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie? She must not be here." pic.twitter.com/inzKDHrPK7 — The Recount (@therecount) September 28, 2022

He later delivered a "word salad" from the podium:

REPORTER: How is your mental focus? JOE BIDEN: *nervous wheeze*

“Oh focused. Ha ha ha I’d say it’s, it is I haven’t … here, look. I have trouble even mentioning, even saying to myself, in my head, the number of years. I no more think of myself being old as I am than fly.” ??? pic.twitter.com/QZzLRty0my — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 19, 2022

And, the report said, "Even when he’s not speaking, Biden shows severe signs of mental impairment. Shortly after his speech during the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference in New York, Biden appeared to get lost on the stage before eventually finding his way down. "

