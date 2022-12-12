A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FedEx driver admits to strangling 7-year-old girl after hitting her with van

'He was afraid she would tell her father what happened'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 11, 2022 at 9:30pm
Athena Strand (Facebook)

(FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM) -- An arrest warrant for FedEx contract driver Tanner Horner reveals that video from inside his delivery van confirmed that he kidnapped 7-year-old Athena Strand, who he is accused of murdering on Nov. 30.

The warrant, obtained Thursday by the Star-Telegram, says Horner confessed to investigators that he strangled the child to death.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputy who wrote the affidavit supporting the arrest warrant said Horner told investigators he panicked after accidentally backing into Athena with the delivery van. She was not seriously injured, Horner said, but he grabbed her and put her in the van because he was afraid she would tell her father what happened, according to the warrant.

Read the full story ›

