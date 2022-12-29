A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'It feels miraculous': 'Wonder Years' star closes 2022 grateful for new relationship with Jesus

'I want people to feel the joy that I have found this year'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2022 at 9:30pm
The cast of 'The Wonder Years'

(CBN NEWS) -- "Wonder Years" star Danica McKellar recently discussed her faith and how her life was changed forever this year after receiving Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.

The 47-year-old joined Great American Family actress Candace Cameron Bure on Bure's podcast to discuss faith and how they celebrate Christmas.

They didn't get far into the conversation before McKellar thanked Bure for a small gift that had a huge impact on her life.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







