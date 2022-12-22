A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Florida's citrus crop in danger as arctic front 'screams' across Deep South

Also impacted by hurricanes, heat, drought

WND News Services
Published December 22, 2022 at 3:20pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Widespread cold air is already pouring into the Plains and Deep South. This cold will last through Christmas weekend into early next week and could threaten citrus groves across Florida. 

America's top orange juice maker is already battling a record decline in crop this season because of citrus greening, a devastating crop disease, and damage sustained by Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole earlier this year. Now a cold blast could damage crops even more.

"Citrus farmers are certainly hoping for the best. Orange production is way down. Florida had 2 Hurricanes this year, record-breaking heat and drought, and now several days of very frigid weather ahead. N. Florida won't see highs above 40 for 6 days. Lows in 20s for several days."

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







