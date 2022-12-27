'Flying Nun' Sally Field reveals '70s sex symbol was worst on-screen kisser

(FOX NEWS) -- Two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field revealed her least favorite on-screen kisser throughout her illustrious acting career was none other than the American sex symbol Burt Reynolds.

During an appearance on Bravo’s "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Thursday, Field shared some of the good and the bad of the Hollywood kissing scene, including naming her favorite and least favorite on-screen kissers.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

TRENDING: The hit job on Father Pavone

As for her least favorite, Field ("The Flying Nun," "Norma Rae") said it was her longtime boyfriend, Reynolds.

Read the full story ›