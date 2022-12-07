Former child superstar opens up about 'horrifying' problem as teen

(FOX NEWS) -- Hilary Duff says she suffered from a "horrifying" eating disorder when she was 17.
"Because of my career path, I can’t help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny,’" the actress, who became a teen star on Disney Channel’s "Lizzie McGuire" in 2001 when she was 13, told Women’s Health Australia for its January issue. "It was horrifying."
Advertisement - story continues below
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
In 2014, the actress told Health.com she had withered to an unhealthy 98 pounds at one point as a teen.
TRENDING: Bubba's boney finger is back