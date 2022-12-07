Former child superstar opens up about 'horrifying' problem as teen

(FOX NEWS) -- Hilary Duff says she suffered from a "horrifying" eating disorder when she was 17.

"Because of my career path, I can’t help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny,’" the actress, who became a teen star on Disney Channel’s "Lizzie McGuire" in 2001 when she was 13, told Women’s Health Australia for its January issue. "It was horrifying."

In 2014, the actress told Health.com she had withered to an unhealthy 98 pounds at one point as a teen.

