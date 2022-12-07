Former Navy SEAL trans poster boy announces de-transition

(CBN NEWS) -- A former Navy SEAL who spent almost a decade living as a transgender woman is warning Americans of the dangers of the transgender movement after recently announcing he is detransitioning back to a man.

Chris Beck served in the Navy SEALs for 20 years on special operations teams and also served on the famed SEAL Team Six. Through 13 deployments, he received over 50 awards and medals for his service, including the Bronze Star with valor and the Purple Heart.

Navy SEAL Chris Beck came out in 2013 as transgender. @andersoncooper did a special on @cnn about it. His story was used as propaganda to allow trans people in the military and to popularize the issue. Now Chris is ready to expose the truth. Watch here: https://t.co/ChbjE6Kgly pic.twitter.com/wQbGPln9K3 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 1, 2022

But Beck became a prominent national figure after announcing on CNN's Anderson Cooper in 2013 that he had become a transgender woman named Kristan Beck.

