Former Navy SEAL trans poster boy announces de-transition

'Transgender ideology is ccultish'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 6, 2022 at 10:04pm
Navy SEALs conduct dive operations training in the Atlantic Ocean, May 29, 2019. SEALs are the maritime component of U.S. special operations forces and are trained to conduct missions from sea, air and land. (U.S. Navy photo by Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Jayme Pastoric)

(CBN NEWS) -- A former Navy SEAL who spent almost a decade living as a transgender woman is warning Americans of the dangers of the transgender movement after recently announcing he is detransitioning back to a man.

Chris Beck served in the Navy SEALs for 20 years on special operations teams and also served on the famed SEAL Team Six. Through 13 deployments, he received over 50 awards and medals for his service, including the Bronze Star with valor and the Purple Heart.

But Beck became a prominent national figure after announcing on CNN's Anderson Cooper in 2013 that he had become a transgender woman named Kristan Beck.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
