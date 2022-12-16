Former NFL player: Gun crimes won't end until 'paddle and prayer' are brought back to public schools

(FOX NEWS) – Former NFL player Jack Brewer testified before Congress regarding gun crimes following the Uvalde school mass shooting and said that "paddle and prayer" need to be brought back into public school to end violence.

"​​Parents have little or no responsibility for the actions of their children. If we are serious about addressing gun violence, we need to first get serious about bringing the paddle and prayer back to our public schools," Brewer said Thursday.

The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing Thursday morning to examine the tragic Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The hearing included testimony from a sister of a slain student, Democratic Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, Brewer and others.

