A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education FaithBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Former NFL player: Gun crimes won't end until 'paddle and prayer' are brought back to public schools

Told Congress data show 82% of mass shooters did not have fathers in their lives

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 16, 2022 at 1:33pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Photo by Ben White on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) – Former NFL player Jack Brewer testified before Congress regarding gun crimes following the Uvalde school mass shooting and said that "paddle and prayer" need to be brought back into public school to end violence.

"​​Parents have little or no responsibility for the actions of their children. If we are serious about addressing gun violence, we need to first get serious about bringing the paddle and prayer back to our public schools," Brewer said Thursday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing Thursday morning to examine the tragic Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The hearing included testimony from a sister of a slain student, Democratic Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, Brewer and others.

TRENDING: The woke have given us a choice: Shut up or die

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Less than 50% of nursing home residents have received omicron booster
Charity defends promoting books about gender identity to 2-year-olds
Former NFL player: Gun crimes won't end until 'paddle and prayer' are brought back to public schools
Coal burning hits all-time high as natural gas shortages surge
Family used sham ministry to get COVID loans
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×