France's greatest living author says Europe will be 'swept away' by mass migration

Notes 'Great Replacement' is not conspiracy theory, but fact

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 2, 2022 at 5:02pm
(Pexels)

(SUMMIT NEWS) – France’s greatest living author Michel Houellebecq says Europe will be “swept away” by mass migration, adding that he was “shocked” that the ‘great replacement’ is treated as a conspiracy theory.

Houellebecq made the comments during a conversation with French philosopher Michel Onfray.

“The Great Replacement, I was shocked it’s called a theory. It’s not a theory, it’s a fact.”said Houellebecq. “When it comes to immigration, nobody controls anything, that’s the whole problem. Europe will be swept away by this cataclysm.”

Read the full story ›

