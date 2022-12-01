French surrender firearms in record numbers during government crackdown

(DAILY HEADLINES LIVE) – As a result of a reduction in unlicensed firearms, French gun owners have surrendered their guns at record levels to police stations across France. France is keen to limit the number of illegally owned firearms – as many as six million, authorities estimate – and the Macron government is offering an amnesty in an effort to limit their distribution.

Rifles, handguns, ammunition, even knives and grenades, have been handed in at 300 collection points across the country since the start of the Ministry of Interior’s campaign on Nov. 25. Weapons brought into the country are not subject to penalties. They will also be destroyed.

Reuters has reported that 65,000 firearms, of every type, had been returned along with 1.6million bullets. “This campaign is here to help French people surrender these objects that are rather cumbersome for most,”Florence Gavello, police commander, said this at Nice’s collection point.

