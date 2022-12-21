A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'General Hospital' star dead at 55

No cause of death provided

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 20, 2022 at 7:38pm
(Image by Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- "General Hospital" star Sonya Eddy has died, executive producer Frank Valentini has confirmed. She was 55.

On Tuesday, Valentini took to Twitter to share the news, writing: "I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible @TheRealSonyaEd. I truly loved her not only as actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set."

Eddy's close friend Octavia Spencer also shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Read the full story ›

