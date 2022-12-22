A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
George W. Bush's daughter now a publishing kingmaker

'As a little kid, if you read her diary, she would say she wanted to be an entertainer'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 21, 2022 at 9:19pm
Jenna Bush Hager (Video screenshot)

(DNYUZ) -- There is a madcap performance within the Jenna Bush Hager morning routine.

Coffee sloshes from her cup, occasionally threatening her “Today” show uniform. Lipstick tints a tooth or two until professionals intervene. Nonconformist strands of hair attach to her mouth at a staff meeting where she suggests that no true Texan would take the kind of “cowboy-cation” the show plans to feature. (“Hair in your mouth, you’re like my daughter,” her co-host, Hoda Kotb, faux-scolded off camera, straightening her up.)

Inside her dressing room, Ms. Hager sits amid well-curated trinkets tracing her long, strange public arc: an image of her father, George W. Bush, cradling her and Barbara, her fraternal twin sister, as newborns; a handwritten note from Andy Cohen, one of many celebrity pals she has accumulated, pinned to her mirror; a framed painting of a dozen books by a dozen authors, her authors, arranged neatly in a row.

Read the full story ›

