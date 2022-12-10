A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Girl issued an official license to keep a pet unicorn

County received 'so much joy' that they decided to respond to request

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 10, 2022 at 10:56am
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(UPI) – A handwritten letter from a young girl led animal care and control officials in California to issue the child a pre-approved license to keep an unusual pet – a unicorn.

Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control said in an Instagram post that it received a handwritten letter in the mail from a local girl named Madeline.

The letter reads: "Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my back yard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response." The post said officials received "so much joy" from the letter that they decided to respond.

