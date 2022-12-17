A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldBLACK-GOLD BLUES
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Global gas crunch set to worsen as China reopens

Could aggravate an already tight supply situation globally

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 17, 2022 at 3:20pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(OIL PRICE) – China’s natural gas imports are set for a 7-percent rise next year as the country reopens after Covid lockdowns, which could aggravate an already tight supply situation globally.

The 7-percent import increase forecast was made by state-owned energy major CNOOC, which said, as quoted by Bloomberg, that it was already looking for LNG cargoes for next year.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The report notes that gas inventories at ports in the northern part of the country are depleting at a faster rate than usual because the weather is colder, pushing consumption higher, and this will, too, have an effect on future demand for imports.

TRENDING: Joe's art of the swap

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Senator threatens to block Defense confirmations
Biden admin quietly raises price it's willing to pay to refill oil reserves
'Eco-conscious' Google data center gobbled up nearly 300 million gallons of water amid drought
Forced unionization meets match in Tennessee voters
Global gas crunch set to worsen as China reopens
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×