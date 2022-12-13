The government attack on doctor promoting vitamin D for COVID

Dr. Eric Nepute is the very first doctor the federal government has come after, accusing him of violating the 2020 COVID Consumer Protection Act. His case takes the form of civil action by the Federal Trade Commission.

According to the commission's complaint, Nepute and his company marketed vitamin D and zinc products under the brand name "Wellness Warrior" and claimed they were as effective – or more – than vaccines that are currently available.

The FTC said among Nepute and Quickwork's bogus claims were that "COVID-19 patients who get enough vitamin D are 52% less likely to die," those who get enough vitamin D are 77% less likely to get the disease and that his Wellness Warrior vitamin D product is more effective at preventing COVID-19 than approved vaccines.

"The defendants' claims that their products can stand in for approved COVID-19 vaccines are particularly troubling: we need to be doing everything we can to stop bogus health claims that endanger consumers," an FTC official said.

He is being sued for $40,000 per violation – defined as Dr. Nepute telling the world they should take vitamin D and zinc to help deal with COVID on any level. He certainly is not the first doctor to strongly advocate use of vitamins and supplements to fight COVID. In total, the government is suing him for over 12 million instances his advertisements were heard. Multiply $40,000 by 12 million and you get a total of $480 billion he is being sued for! This is just what a bully government thinks is just, rational and science-based.

Of course, there is a vast literature showing that vitamin D really is effective against COVID. It has been shown that getting a blood level of at least 50 ng/ml of vitamin D prevents COVID infection. There is no doubt that the vast majority of COVID deaths could have been prevented if the government had strongly promoted use of vitamin D – cheap, safe and effective. It's a true alternative to COVID vaccines, as I have written about in previous articles.

Note that Dr. Nepute, a chiropractor, is the founder of the Nepute Wellness Center with several locations in St. Louis.

Here is what the suffering doctor has said:

"Over the past two and a half years the federal government has tried to make my life a living hell and my family's life a nightmare.

"The federal government convinced the Associated Press to run a international hit piece on me. Where they defamed my name, slandered my reputation, and attempted to destroy my career and healthcare.

"The federal government colluded with five different banks that I work with personally and through my businesses. Every one of those banks shut my businesses accounts down and froze our assets until we moved them. We also had all of our credit card processing shut down because the federal government convinced the banks to do so.

"In our medical practices we have been audited and put on temporary payment holds for the last two years with several insurance companies even when we passed all of their audits with flying colors. In my almost 20 years of practice, I've only had one audit before from one insurance company. Isn't it weird that we got audited by seven different insurance companies and twice by Medicare in the last two years?

"I've had to defend my professional licenses five times over the past two and a half years as well. Successfully I might add. And I think it's interesting that the commonality between the complaints I have is number one, they've all been initiated by the federal government, and number two, they weren't concerned about what I had said but about the amount of people that heard me say it.

"The federal government restricted my business capabilities by shutting down our banks and our marketing. So our message was censored and suppressed and our resources to defend ourselves we're limited. We immediately lost 75% of our revenues because of these restrictions. They also closed down my wife's personal accounts because she has the same last name.

"All of our social media pages were shut down, primarily Facebook, which was millions of people per week. And the reason why Facebook shut it down was they said that they got notice from the federal government that there was an investigation going on and that the federal government wanted them to freeze our account.

"The legal system is a joke. I have personally spent almost $3 million on defending myself and the rights of every person in America for this nonsense. And we still have not even been in front of the judge. They have moved my trial date multiple times. They've tried to settle on multiple occasions. What they really want is a gag order on me and big headlines in the news.

"Even after we brought in some of the biggest world-leading experts to my defense, the Department of Justice tried to get all the expert witnesses thrown out except for their witness, who by the way works for Washington University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, and took a $9 million grant from The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to make vaccines.

"I humbly risk it all because I know God is in control and he has given me this blessing to carry. He will provide the ammunition I need to win this battle."

The FTC wants to ban people from falsely claiming to have scientific proof that vitamin D and zinc can help prevent or treat COVID-19. But actually, there is abundant scientific proof of exactly that. You can read the FTC's full complaint against Nepute here. See how your government works so hard to defend COVID vaccines against effective and safer alternatives. What a disgrace. Meanwhile, COVID vaccines will keep harming and killing people.

