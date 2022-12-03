The greatest gaslight in history: Claiming Trump is anti-Semitic

Let me start with a disclaimer: I'm a Jew. Not just any Jew. Ancestery.com tested my DNA and reported I'm of 99.9% Eastern European Jewish ancestry. That's about as Jewish as you can get.

I had two Jewish parents, and four Jewish grandparents. Several of my ancestors were victims of the Holocaust. Others escaped Germany just in the nick of time.

I love the Jewish people. I'm proud of the success of the Jewish people. And I've fought strongly and proudly for Israel my entire adult life.

So, if a president of the United States was associated with radical extremists, Jew haters and Holocaust deniers, I'd be the first one to condemn him.

Let's take an example involving a recent president. Could you imagine if a president spent 20 years around a racist, hate-filled Jew hater and anti-Semite? Could you imagine if this president spent 20 years listening to his hate and racism and kept coming back for more every week? Could you imagine if a president made him his closest confidant and spiritual adviser? And on top of all of that damning evidence that this president was cavorting with Jew haters, could you imagine if his track record as president was damaging to Israel?

Well, you don't have to imagine. It happened. And it isn't former President Donald Trump.

Former President Barack Obama sat in the pew of the church of his mentor, Rev. Jeremiah Wright, for 20 years – while his great friend and spiritual adviser cursed America, white Americans, Jews and Israel. He called Israel "an illegal genocidal place." He called the Jewish people "them Jews." He endorsed an anti-Israel march on Jerusalem.

But Obama's mentor and friend of 20 years didn't stop with Jews. His hate toward America was even worse. He described America as a terrorist nation. He blamed 9/11 on America, explaining why we deserved that terrorist attack. He said, "God d–- America."

He was Obama's pastor. Mentor. Friend. Adviser. For 20 years. Yet the media blacked out the story as if it were Hunter Biden's laptop.

How about Obama's actual actions as president? Almost every move made by Obama for eight years was anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian. His Iran treaty was the most devastating anti-Israel contract ever proposed by any U.S. president. Obama gave everything including the kitchen sink to Iran, a nation that supports Islamic extremism and terrorism all around the world.

The entire Democratic Party is filled with Jew haters, anti-Semites and politicians who hate Israel and work against the interests of the Jewish people 24/7/365. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer have spent plenty of time around Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Talib, among many others. They're not just friends; they're TEAMMATES.

Let's compare all of this to Trump.

While president, Trump did more for the state of Israel and the Jewish people than anyone in history. He risked his career and political standing to always support Israel, through thick and thin. In Israel, Trump is beloved. Israelis have named streets, train stations and soccer teams after Trump.

There will never be a president who does more for Israel, or the Jewish people. Period.

But the liberal media hate Trump. They have tried to slander him, frame him, demonize him, and destroy him thousands of times. They love Obama. The way they treated Obama versus Trump is like night and day.

Last week, Trump had dinner with a celebrity acquaintance (Ye, formerly known as Kanye West) and a stranger (Nick Fuentes). The media, Democrats and the RINO establishment GOP are trying to destroy Trump over a brief dinner – with a stranger.

The story is a scam. It's gaslighting at the highest level. Ye set Trump up. Ye is clearly mentally disturbed. He wanted to create a media firestorm that would fuel his own insane political ambitions. Trump was just eating dinner and expecting to give career advice to a billionaire celebrity acquaintance.

What makes it "gaslighting" is Trump's background and record. Trump himself is a Jewish grandfather; his own grandchildren are Orthodox Jewish. Trump opened Mar-a-Lago to Jewish members – the first club to ever do that in Palm Beach. Trump was grand marshal of the Salute to Israel Parade in New York City.

And then there's his record as president. I once called Trump "America's First Jewish President." Compare all of that to Obama.

As a Jew, I will state unequivocally that I continue to support Trump. He is the greatest president of my lifetime. I appreciate what he did for the U.S. economy, jobs, stocks, real estate, small business, inflation (there was none under Trump) and the great American middle class. The man was great for America First … and for Israel second. I look forward to his second term in 2024.

To the media I say, "Trump was the best friend the Jewish people ever had. Trying to make Trump into an anti-Semite is the greatest fraud and gaslight of all time."

And to Trump I give one piece of advice: Hire a gatekeeper. Know the background of who you're dining with. Never let anyone like Ye or Fuentes near your table ever again.

End of story.

