Groomers, drag shows, child mutilation & 'minor-attracted persons'

"At the same time came the disciples unto Jesus, saying, Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven? And Jesus called a little child unto him, and set him in the midst of them, And said, Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven. Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoso shall receive one such little child in my name receiveth me. But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea."

– Matthew 18:1-6

I never expected to write this column.

I never thought it would really become "a thing."

But we live in strange and dangerous times. Truly.

Let's start at the beginning with the term "groomers." I'm not referring to pet "groomers" here. I'm talking about something deeply disturbing, pedophilia, a psychiatric disorder in which an adult or older adolescent experiences a primary sexual attraction to prepubescent children.

You may remember in 2015, "Drag Queen Story Hour" began – events started by activist Michelle Tea in San Francisco with the goals of promoting "reading" and "diversity." They were difficult to watch. The events, usually geared for children aged 3-11, are hosted by drag queens who read children's books in public libraries. They gained attention, at first, because the concept was seen, even in San Francisco, as unconventional as libraries are usually more reserved, and drag queens traditionally are associated with bars.

Jonathan Hamilt, who co-founded the New York chapter of "Drag Queen story Hour" as a nonprofit, said that as of June 2019, they had 35 U.S. and five international chapters. The program strives to "instill the imagination and play of gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models."

Over the years, the drag queens have gone from simply reading books to kids to brunches and other events where they suggestively dance for, and sometimes with, young children.

Recently, they have moved from libraries to being proudly hosted at Joe Biden's White House.

Are you shocked and appalled by this? You should be. But that's not the way the events have been treated by the fake news media. Take this Associated Press story, for example.

"Lately, drag has been dragged through the mud," it began. "The art form has been cast in a false light in recent months by right-wing activists and politicians who complain about the 'sexualization' or 'grooming' of children. Opponents often coordinate protests at drag events that feature or cater to children, sometimes showing up with guns. Some politicians have proposed banning children from drag events and even criminally charging parents who take their kids to one."

It continued: "Performers and organizers of events, such as story hours in which colorfully clad drag queens read books to children, say the protesters are the ones terrorizing and harming children and making them political pawns – just as they've done in other campaigns around bathroom access and educational materials. The recent headlines about disruptions of drag events and their portrayal as sexual and harmful to children can obscure the art form and its rich history."

When gender ideologues get accused of pursuing your children at school, public libraries and online with the goal of radicalizing and sexualizing them, those activists vehemently deny being groomers.

But just because these people are not actually sexually molesting children physically certainly doesn't protect them from the charge of being groomers. Groomers can also target your children and abuse them psychologically and emotionally, because grooming is deliberately sexualizing and manipulating children.

What would Jesus do?

More recently, following the bold admission by a Vanderbilt professor that removing perfectly healthy breasts and genitals from girls and boys could be a cash cow for the university and the city of Nashville, a massive rally was held on the steps of the Tennessee State House, Oct 21, 2022, in an effort to end child mutilation. A year ago, this was unheard of. The rally was bravely and bluntly titled "The Rally to End Child Mutilation."

Commentator Matt Walsh, said: "I'm not going to leave it to my kids to fight this fight. That is our job as adults! One of the most ridiculous lies they [gender ideologues] tell is that they want to affirm kids. That is a lie. They are not affirming the child. They are affirming confusion. They are affirming despair. That's what they are affirming. We do not affirm confusion. We affirm the child."

Tulsi Gabbard, former Democratic congresswoman, had this to say: "As we gather here, we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the enactment of Title IX. Title IX was created out of recognition of the biological differences between men and women, and we as women have had great opportunity for advancement because of it. Where we are today though is, those in power are denying the existence of women. They are seeking to erase us as an entire category of people. And even more dangerously, they are denying the existence of objective truth! Without recognition that there is such a thing as truth, there are no boundaries in our society, which is why we are where we are today.

"We are here to stand up for children, who need our voice, because our children are having their childhood stolen from them. Our kids need us now. They need to hear our voices speaking up for them. They need to hear your voices of courage. Your voices of truth. Exercise your right to free speech. Exercise your voice and your vote."

Christiana Kiefer, senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom, said this: "Teen girls who have their healthy breasts removed are never able to nurse children. Boys who permanently block puberty never reach sexual maturity and can't father children. And that's in addition to the risks and complications with these irreversible surgeries. This is not health care! These are dangerous, unscientific and unregulated experiments with permanent effects. And they are being perpetrated by ideologues and activists on our children. Children are not political experiments. If kids lack the maturity in critical thinking skills to sign a contract, to vote, or even get a tattoo, how can they possibly be mature enough to understand and consent to the life-changing implications of these drastic procedures? They cannot. That is why the adults in their lives must protect them. Our kids are being sold a real lie."

This is as sick and twisted as it gets. One of the new additions to the vocabulary is "minor-attracted persons," a phrase that tries to normalize pedophiles and their actions.

Why are we sexualizing our children? When did this become "a thing" we strive for?

I think this is what Jesus was talking about when He said: "But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea."

His prescription seems just about right to me.

