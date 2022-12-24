Grumpy sportscaster forced to cover winter storm goes viral

(FOX NEWS) – A local Iowa sports reporter assigned to reporting on the blizzard conditions currently gripping the Midwest turned heads online Thursday with a clip of his hilariously grumpy reactions to having to be outside in the cold for the job.

A clip of KWWL-TV sports reporter Mark Woodley expressing his displeasure reporting in the cold outside in Waterloo, Iowa, during blizzard conditions gained several million views on Twitter.

"Can I go back to my regular job?" Woodley asked in the video, right in the middle of the local station’s "Tracking the Blizzard" coverage.

