A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.WICKED WEATHER
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Grumpy sportscaster forced to cover winter storm goes viral

'Can I go back to my regular job?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 24, 2022 at 4:13pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Sports journalist Mark Woodley giving grumpy weather report (video screenshot)

Sports journalist Mark Woodley giving grumpy weather report (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – A local Iowa sports reporter assigned to reporting on the blizzard conditions currently gripping the Midwest turned heads online Thursday with a clip of his hilariously grumpy reactions to having to be outside in the cold for the job.

A clip of KWWL-TV sports reporter Mark Woodley expressing his displeasure reporting in the cold outside in Waterloo, Iowa, during blizzard conditions gained several million views on Twitter.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Can I go back to my regular job?" Woodley asked in the video, right in the middle of the local station’s "Tracking the Blizzard" coverage.

TRENDING: Reparations: Blackwashing slavery

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Arizona governor forced to dismantle $80 million cargo-container wall he just built
Liberal city created 'safe sleeping' site for its homeless, and residents have had enough
Grumpy sportscaster forced to cover winter storm goes viral
Sen. Lindsey Graham: Someone must 'take out' Putin for war to end
1st African nation jumps on the 'arm Ukraine' bandwagon
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×