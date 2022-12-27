Half of Americans hide in bathroom for alone time, even if they don't have to go!

(STUDY FINDS) -- Need some alone time? It turns out most people go sit on their toilet – whether they have to go or not! Half of all Americans (51%) hide out in their bathroom when they want some much-needed peace and quiet, a recent survey of 2,000 respondents says.

The more people there are in the house, the more frequently it happens, apparently. Parents with kids still living in the house are three times as likely to seek refuge in the bathroom than childless, single respondents (62% vs. 23%). Not surprisingly, children between ages three and 12 stood out as the loudest members of the household (61%) – twice as loud as teenagers (36%) and three times as loud as adults (23%).

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Masonite, also suggests that the average respondent needs between four and five hours of private time per day to feel their best. Seventy-seven percent still need that private time even when they’re hosting family or friends in their house, and almost 81 percent think it’s important that they create quiet or private spaces within their own home.

