A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health U.S.
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Half of Americans hide in bathroom for alone time, even if they don't have to go!

'Create quiet spaces that provide the sense of peace and privacy that everyone craves'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 26, 2022 at 9:55pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Marc Schaefer on Unsplash)

(Photo by Marc Schaefer on Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Need some alone time? It turns out most people go sit on their toilet – whether they have to go or not! Half of all Americans (51%) hide out in their bathroom when they want some much-needed peace and quiet, a recent survey of 2,000 respondents says.

The more people there are in the house, the more frequently it happens, apparently. Parents with kids still living in the house are three times as likely to seek refuge in the bathroom than childless, single respondents (62% vs. 23%). Not surprisingly, children between ages three and 12 stood out as the loudest members of the household (61%) – twice as loud as teenagers (36%) and three times as loud as adults (23%).

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Masonite, also suggests that the average respondent needs between four and five hours of private time per day to feel their best. Seventy-seven percent still need that private time even when they’re hosting family or friends in their house, and almost 81 percent think it’s important that they create quiet or private spaces within their own home.

TRENDING: The hit job on Father Pavone

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Half of Americans hide in bathroom for alone time, even if they don't have to go!
Newly elected congressman admits lying about key details of his bio
Military vaccine mandate overturned, but unvaxxed troops could still be booted
'Flying Nun' Sally Field reveals '70s sex symbol was worst on-screen kisser
Teacher probed for 'heartbreaking' lesson that split class by gender, made nonbinary teen feel 'isolated'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×