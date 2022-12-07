A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Harsh news for thousands of U.S. troops booted for refusing COVID vax

Pentagon directed to rescind mandate, but Congress stops short of reinstating ousted members

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 7, 2022 at 12:41pm
An EA-18G Growler attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron 141 launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the Philippine Sea, June 9, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

An EA-18G Growler attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron 141 launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the Philippine Sea, June 9, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

By Micaela Burrow
Daily Caller News Foundation

Thousands of troops already discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine won’t return to service after Congress’ last-minute defense bill sought to overturn the Pentagon’s mandate.

The Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps have separated at least 8,400 active duty and reserve troops for spurning the Department of Defense’s (DOD) August 2021 requirement that all servicemembers receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to information the DOD provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation. While the compromise legislation released late Tuesday directs the Pentagon to rescind the mandate, it stops short of requiring the military to restore discharged troops to their prior positions or provide reparations.

“The end of President Biden’s military COVID vaccine mandate is a victory for our military and for common sense,” incumbent House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement. “Last week, I told the president directly: it’s time to end the COVID vaccine mandate and rehire our service members.”

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) overall authorizes $857.9 billion in defense spending for the 2023 fiscal year, $45 billion more than the Biden administration initially requested.

Republican lawmakers previously threatened to oppose the bill unless it included language effectively overturning the vaccine mandate, but lost out on demands to reinstate discharged troops, according to Defense News. The bill must now pass the House and the Senate before arriving on the president’s desk.

Should U.S. servicemembers ousted for refusing the COVID shot be reinstated?

“The Biden administration must go further,” McCarthy said, suggesting that a GOP-led House in the new Congress may spearhead efforts to get separated servicemembers re-enlisted and scrub their records of dishonorable conduct connected to vaccine refusal.

Conservative lawmakers see the vaccine mandate as a significant factor in the military’s struggle to meet recruiting goals, when increasing threats from China and Russia demand enhanced military preparedness.

Six Air Force airmen assigned to the 31st Medical Group receive their first Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 8, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen)

Six Air Force airmen assigned to the 31st Medical Group receive their first Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 8, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen)

However, even some Democrats acknowledge that the policy could be outdated as pandemic restrictions have largely lifted across the federal government, paving the way for a compromise.

The Marine Corps’ top general gave credence to the argument that the vaccine mandate has hurt recruiting.

“Where it is having an impact for sure is on recruiting, where in parts of the country there’s still myths and misbeliefs about the back story behind it,” Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger said Saturday.

Defense leaders continue to maintain that ensuring the overall health of individual servicemembers, including by receiving complete doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, is a “readiness issue.” The White House on Monday reiterated support for the vaccination mandate, Fox News reported.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Jami DeVries directs an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Operation Agile Spartan II at King Faisal Air Base, Saudi Arabia, March 9, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

Air Force Staff Sgt. Jami DeVries directs an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Operation Agile Spartan II at King Faisal Air Base, Saudi Arabia, March 9, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

However, the Pentagon has fallen under intense scrutiny for imposing the mandate and sluggishly reviewing religious exemptions requests to the mandate.

Every service but the Army is currently under a form of legal injunction against separating or disciplining servicemembers seeking religious exemptions as several cases play out in court. Attorneys for the unvaccinated airmen and sailors say the Pentagon is violating the First Amendment and federal legislation prohibiting discrimination on the basis of religious beliefs.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

