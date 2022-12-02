HHS secretary urges COVID booster every 2 months

With only 14% of adults choosing to get the new bivalent, omicron-specific COVID shot, the White House has launched a campaign urging people to get a COVID booster once a year.

A tweet Monday from Vice President Kamala Harris said: "One shot, once a year – that’s all most people will need to stay protected from COVID year-long. Make a plan to get your shot at http://vaccines.gov."

The following day, however, Biden's secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, tweeted that if "it's been over 2 months since your last dose, make a plan to get one now."

An updated COVID vaccine can help protect you from the worst outcomes of COVID. If it’s been over 2 months since your last dose, make a plan to get one now. Find updated vaccines at https://t.co/b0lnuggpPW. pic.twitter.com/MQUdE921Du — Secretary Xavier Becerra (@SecBecerra) November 29, 2022

A tweet from the CDC account said the same: "Did you know you should get an updated bivalent #COVID19 booster at least 2 months after completing your primary series or last booster? Don’t delay, find a vaccination location today at http://vaccines.gov."

Did you know you should get an updated bivalent #COVID19 booster at least 2 months after completing your primary series or last booster? Don’t delay, find a vaccination location today at https://t.co/2akIUZ14Rd pic.twitter.com/MXdXzdV1Am — CDC (@CDCgov) December 1, 2022

The reaction of Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, a California physician who has challenged COVID vaccine mandates in court, was typical.

"Name another vaccine that only lasts two months," wrote Kheriaty, who was fired by the University of California for refusing to take the COVID vaccine.

One week ago, the Washington Post reported "a majority of Americans dying from the coronavirus received at least the primary series of the vaccine."

The FDA, meanwhile, has taken up President Biden's tactic of scolding Americans who choose not to take the experimental vaccines under emergency use authorization.

A tweet from the agency's official account – featuring a photo of a sassy toddler frequently used in memes – reads: "No one likes the side eye! #UpdateYourAntibodies and get boosted today. #MemeMonday https://fda.gov/update. No one likes the side eye!"

#UpdateYourAntibodies and get boosted today. #MemeMonday https://t.co/uTB0c24XSQ pic.twitter.com/kTrMq8xydD

