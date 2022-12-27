High school to host lecture on raising transgender kids

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

A California school district is partnering with a parental group to put on a lecture for parents on raising transgender children, according to the parent group website.

Davis Parent University, a group of volunteer representatives for Davis Joint Unified School District and St. James School, is hosting Rachel Pepper, the author of the book “The Transgender Child: A Handbook For Parents And Professionals,” to give a lecture on “gender terminology” and how to offer “understanding” to “gender diverse children and teens,” according to the parent group website. Davis Joint Unified School District and St. James School are both contributing partners with the parent group and Pepper is set to speak at Davis Senior High School.

“The event will include a 45 minute lecture by Rachel followed by a 30 minute Q & A session and then a book signing,” the event registration page stated. “Please note: all audience members are expected to behave respectfully throughout this event. Any disruptive or disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated.”

Pepper is a practicing Marriage and Family Therapist who specializes in working with the LGBTQ community and is considered an “expert on gender identity development in children and teens,” the registration page stated.

Pepper’s newest book, “The Transgender Child,” which will be featured at the lecture, teaches families how to “affirm their transgender, gender-expansive or nonbinary child,” according to a book description. The book covers “gender development” and “affirming parenting practices” as well as “how best to ensure school success.”

Pepper will also address how a parent can process the range of emotions that “surround gender creativity” and why parents should “meet gender diverse young people where they are,” according to the event registration page. Children 12 years or older are able to attend the event with an adult.

The Davis School Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides grants to students within school district, is also a partner of Davis Parent University, the parent website showed. Sponsors of the parent group include UC Davis Hyatt Place and Davis Media Access, a nonprofit media organization for the Davis area.

Davis Parent University, Davis Joint Unified School District, St. James School and Pepper did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

