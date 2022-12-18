A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Hollywood's Jennifer Garner weighs new career in U.S. politics

'When she speaks from the heart, you believe her and you take her seriously'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 18, 2022 at 12:04pm
Jennifer Garner (Photo: Twitter)

(THE SUN) -- JENNIFER Garner is seriously weighing up a new career in politics, a source has told The U.S. Sun.

A Hollywood insider says that the Alias star, 50, has the backing of Tinseltown heavyweights such as power couple JJ Abrams and his wife Katie McGrath, who are urging her to go for it.

The 13 Going On 30 star is said to have caught the political bug a few years back while campaigning in Congress for funding of early-childhood education for kids who live in poverty.

