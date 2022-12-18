Hollywood's Jennifer Garner weighs new career in U.S. politics

(THE SUN) -- JENNIFER Garner is seriously weighing up a new career in politics, a source has told The U.S. Sun.

A Hollywood insider says that the Alias star, 50, has the backing of Tinseltown heavyweights such as power couple JJ Abrams and his wife Katie McGrath, who are urging her to go for it.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The 13 Going On 30 star is said to have caught the political bug a few years back while campaigning in Congress for funding of early-childhood education for kids who live in poverty.

TRENDING: The shepherds: Why their story still matters

Read the full story ›