A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Money Politics U.S.WND MONEY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Homelessness hits 8-year high under Biden

Single individuals and chronically homeless individuals accounted for majority of increase

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 19, 2022 at 4:09pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Pexels.com)

(Pexels.com)

By Bronson Winslow
Daily Caller News Foundation

Homelessness in the U.S. reached an eight-year high in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The homeless population reached 582,462 people in January, a 0.3% increase from 2020, which represents the highest number of homeless people since 2014, when 578,424 people were reported homeless, according to HUD data from single-night annual homeless assessment reports from 2014 to 2022.

TRENDING: This generation's Algore

Single individuals and chronically homeless individuals accounted for the majority of the increase, as single individuals increased by 3.1% and chronically homeless individuals increased by 16% between 2020 and 2022, according to the report. Though the homeless population as a whole continues to rise, the number of homeless veterans decreased by 11%, the number of families with children experiencing homelessness declined by 6% and the number of people under the age of 25 who experienced homelessness declined by 12%.

As the homeless population continues to grow, many cities have implemented different methods to address the issue. In Seattle, the King County Council proposed a 500-person homeless megaplex in the China Town International District (Chinatown-ID). Many residents pushed back against the plan, saying the megaplex would be the final blow to an already struggling community.

Is Joe Biden to blame for the rise in homelessness?

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In Los Angeles, newly elected Democratic Mayor Karen Bass announced a homelessness state of emergency earlier this month. Los Angeles previously attempted to curb its homeless population by providing emergency vouchers for the homeless, but only 6% of the 3,365 emergency housing vouchers were ever used. Meanwhile, the homeless death rate jumped from from 1.7% to 3.5%, as five deaths a day were recorded in 2022.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Stocks close lower for a 4th day as recession angst dashes hope of year-end rally
Homelessness hits 8-year high under Biden
N.Y. Times publishes crossword puzzle resembling swastika on 1st day of Hanukkah
Popular game maker to pay gigantic fine for 'violating kids' privacy and duping players'
Court rules: Boys can continue dominating girls' sports in one state
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×