Honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives

(MY FOX 8) – It has been about a decade since Troy Olson started Heaven Scent Honey. The company uses bees to pollinate and produce honey throughout the area.

However, in a matter of a month Olson said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees. “The bear got all the beehives. Once all the frames got wet, it just molds them,” Olson said as he picked up one of his hives.”

“These were some of our more healthier bigger beehives that were in fall crop fields. The bear just came in and ripped them apart, hauled them back in the woods [and] dismantled everything,” he explained.

