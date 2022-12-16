A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives

Subheadline

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 16, 2022 at 12:40pm
(Pixabay)

(MY FOX 8) – It has been about a decade since Troy Olson started Heaven Scent Honey. The company uses bees to pollinate and produce honey throughout the area.

However, in a matter of a month Olson said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees. “The bear got all the beehives. Once all the frames got wet, it just molds them,” Olson said as he picked up one of his hives.”

“These were some of our more healthier bigger beehives that were in fall crop fields. The bear just came in and ripped them apart, hauled them back in the woods [and] dismantled everything,” he explained.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







